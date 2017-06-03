Minister Assures Stakeholders Of Government’s Support

Catherine Abelema Afeku

The newly-elected executives of Ghana Actors’ Guild (GAG) have paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Hon Catherine Abelema Afeku, to formally introduce themselves.

The executives are Welfare Director Kalsum Sinare Baffoe, General Secretary Koo Hia, Vice President Van Vicker, Treasurer Francis Doodo, Samuel Fisher and Sarah Laryea.

Addressing the executives, the minister expressed gratitude to them for honouring her with their visit.

She assured the executives of government’s support in all their activities to creativity in the creative industry in the country.

Madam Afeku also appealed to television stations to desist from promoting foreign movies to the disadvantage of the local ones, adding that this would help to sell Ghana internationally by promoting the Ghanaian movies and culture.

The minister reiterated her commitment to assist GAG get a TV licence to open a TV station with the sole aim of showing Ghanaian movies.

She advised the executives of GAG to introduce an insurance scheme for all the industry players, which will be of benefit to them in future.

The executives pleaded with the minister to grant them an office space for an effective and smooth running of the organisation.

The minister responded that together with stakeholders, they have planned to get a creative arts secretariat that will house all industry players.

Van Vicker thanked the minister for her warm reception, and promised that his outfit would work hand in hand with the minister to promote the industry.