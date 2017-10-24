Minister Angry… Over Unpaid WAFU Cash

Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah

The Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah has expressed his disgust over the Ghana Football Association’s failure to disburse the prize money given to the local Black Stars by President Akufo Addo after winning the WAFU cup.

The local Black Stars were rewarded with an amount of 100,000 dollars by government in addition to the 100,000 dollar prize money for the winner of the championship by the organizers.

Almost a month after winning the trophy, the team is yet to receive their prize money together with the President’s reward package.

According to Asiamah, the Ghana FA should respect structures and release the monies to the players.

According to him, he is extremely disappointed with GFA’s behavior.

“We went to the Flagstaff House and the next day I handed the money to the GFA and I think I paid the money to the GFA, because we needed to follow the laid down structures.

“Truth be told I am really not happy since the boys have not received their cash,” he told Starr Sports.

However, checks from the GFA had revealed that the processes are still underway to pay the said amount.