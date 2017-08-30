Minigolf World Cup Team Unveiled

Deputy Minister, Dr Owusu Ansah from the Sports Ministry, Fattal with the team after the launch

A 20-member team for this year’s Minigolf World Cup slated for Croatia has been launched in Accra.

The tournament scheduled for September 11 to 23 is expected to draw 250 players across the globe with Ghana fielding the highest national team contingent.

President of Ghana Minigolf Federation, Talal Fattal expressed optimism about team Ghana’s chances noting, “We have a good team, I’m very confident because we have what it takes to win.

And explaining the criteria that went into the selection, the GMF president said the key indicator was the player’s performance at various federation-organized competitions-GMF league, Club league and get- together.

He revealed that team Ghana will pitch camp in Frankfurt, Germany for training ahead of the tournament.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Pius Hadzide promised the team it would be accorded all the courtesies it deserves as a national team and praised GMF boss, Fattal for his contribution to the development of sports in the country.”

Team Ghana, comprising five teams will participate in two events-the World Adventure Golf Masters(WAGM) and the Minigolf World Championship(MWC).

The event also witnessed the official outdooring of team Ghana Minigolf apparel as well as the logo.

The team is expected to leave Ghana on September 7.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum