header ad banner
What's New

Minerals Commission Honoured

July 30, 2018

Mr. Abdallah,PR of the magazine to the CEO of the Minerals Commission Mr. Addai Antwi Boasoako

The CEO of the Humanity Magazine International, campaigners of clean and healthy environment,  Yahaya Alhassan has called on community  leaders to adopt environmental sensitization programs and education against the dangers of ‘galamsayism’ to their lives and environment.

A citation presented to the CEO of Minerals Commission Kwaku Addai Antwi Boasiako  during the Environmental Stewardship  Award recently read “In recognition for your outstanding  leadership in promoting sustainable occupational practices and environmentally friendly programs  in the minerals industry. Notwithstanding  your office  campaign  against the reduction of galamsey in Ghana for the benefit of the mining communities.”

The Minerals Commission boss expressed thanks to the officials of Humanity Magazine for the honour done him and the recognition.

By Kofi Aduonum

Tags: