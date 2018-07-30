Minerals Commission Honoured

Mr. Abdallah,PR of the magazine to the CEO of the Minerals Commission Mr. Addai Antwi Boasoako

The CEO of the Humanity Magazine International, campaigners of clean and healthy environment, Yahaya Alhassan has called on community leaders to adopt environmental sensitization programs and education against the dangers of ‘galamsayism’ to their lives and environment.

A citation presented to the CEO of Minerals Commission Kwaku Addai Antwi Boasiako during the Environmental Stewardship Award recently read “In recognition for your outstanding leadership in promoting sustainable occupational practices and environmentally friendly programs in the minerals industry. Notwithstanding your office campaign against the reduction of galamsey in Ghana for the benefit of the mining communities.”

The Minerals Commission boss expressed thanks to the officials of Humanity Magazine for the honour done him and the recognition.

By Kofi Aduonum