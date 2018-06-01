Millennium Marathon Car Raffle Launched

Officials at the event unveiling the vehicle at stake

A special raffle (non competitive) with a brand new Nissan Kicks 4×4 vehicle at stake has been launched at the offices of National Lottery Authority (NLA) in Accra yesterday.

It is for all participants who cross the 21km line on September 22 in Accra.

Ahead of the main draw, NLA would conduct draws fortnightly to reward registered participants.

Interested persons need bibs with registration numbers which are available at the Accra Mall, Accra Stadium, Frankies Restaurant, NLA and other vantage points.

A 50 Cedi worth of airtime on all networks to the short code *800*17# qualifies interested participants.

At stake for the competitive race is $2,500, $1,500 and $1,000 for the first, second and third winners in the 21km race respectively in the male and female category.

Registered participants are to pick their vest and pack from the designated places from September 3.

Ambassador Ashim Morton, Millennium Excellence Foundation president said the non-competitive three-hour exercise is aimed at inculcating healthy lifestyle in Ghanaians.

He said at the launch “We want all to participate so it is non-competitive; one can decide to walk, jog, or run, you only have to cross the line before 9am to qualify for the raffle for the car.”

NLA Operations Director, Dr Gyamfi Osiw, disclosed that his outfit is charging a token in support of the UN Millennium Excellence Goal.

Japan Motors’ Sales and Marketing Director, Imad Antoine Ghorayeb, reiterated the need for healthy lifestyle, hence his outfit’s involvement as a sponsor.

August 20 is deadline for registration.

Abeidu Wilson, Deputy Director General, National Sports Authority (NSA) also graced the event.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum