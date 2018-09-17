Millennium Marathon ‘Blesses’ More 

The trio with an official displaying their prizes

The penultimate Big Millennium Marathon Raffle Draw produced winners in Bukari Mortka from the Upper East, Desmond Selasie Festus and Banny Ojoro, a foreign student from Nigeria at the Accra Polo grounds on Saturday.

It was sponsored by Brandsmania Limited and was conducted by the National Lotteries Authority (NLA) in an open and transparent setting during the Cuisine Fair, as part of activities preceding the main marathon event.

Ambassador Ashim Morton pointed out that the strong interest in the registration process is a clear indication that Ghana is getting there as far as marathon is concerned.

He urged all to take advantage of the extension in the registration and join the fun and race which has attractive prizes at stake.

The event director said Members of Parliament (MP’s) will join the race; starting from Tang Palace Hotel.

He indicated that special Pick Up points have been designated for runners to join the buses to the Independence Square in Accra.

Runners are expected from Kenya, Ethiopia, Tanzania, USA, UK, Japan, China, India, Canada, France, Germany, Switzerland, Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Togo, Burkina Faso, Benin, Congo, South Africa, Colombia and Mexico.

A mouthwatering cash prize of $2,500 is at stake for the winner, while the winner of the raffle drives home a brand new Nissan Kicks SUV.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum