Midwife Slaps Pregnant Woman In Labor

A midwife at the Suhum Government Hospital in the Eastern Region is said to have slapped a woman who made noise while delivering her baby.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that the midwife was infuriated by the noise made by the woman who was bleeding profusely.

The woman (name withheld), who hails from one of the villages in Suhum, called her husband on telephone to complain about the behavior of the midwife.

The husband bussed some of the family members to the hospital to protest against the conduct of the nurse.

The angry family members threatened to beat the nurse, but the timely intervention of the security personnel at the hospital brought the situation under control.

The family, thereafter, reported the matter to the Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, Dr. Emmanuel Ashong, who calmed the nerves of the irate family members.

Dr. Emmanuel Ashong, when contacted, described the incident as unfortunate.

He noted that a committee had been set up by the management of the hospital to investigate the matter, adding that the management would take action against the nurse after the committee completes its work.

In another related incident, a patient reportedly died out of hunger after nurses on duty refused to allow food to be given to her during non-visiting hours.

Two female students of Suhum Islamic Girls Senior High School, who were admitted at the health facility, also complained of hungry.

Sources at the hospital told DAILY GUIDE that the two patients sought permission, but the nurse on duty refused to allow them to go and buy food.

A security guard intervened in the matter and took them outside to buy food, but they were verbally abused by the nurse upon their return.

DAILY GUIDE’s investigations at the hospital revealed that most of the patients are usually mistreated by junior nurses.

Some of the patients, who spoke to the paper, expressed concern about the attitude of the nurses.

They, therefore, appealed to the authorities to address the problems at the health facility.

From Daniel Bampoe, Suhum