Middlemen Milking DKM Victims

Many more “victims” of the defunct DKM Micro-Finance Ltd keep queuing at the offices of the Ghana Commercial Bank in the Upper East Regional capital Bolgatanga with high hopes of retrieving part of their investments before the change of government.

They travelled from near and far districts, and stayed in the queues with varied reasons. While some said they did not want to enter the New Year with the thoughts of chasing DKM for their monies, others said, they were not sure of any other opportunity to collect their monies, if the year ends.

At the time of the last visit on December 29, some “investors” had spent 5 hours and yet, were not close to receiving their monies.

DAILY GUIDE has gathered that, the delays in ascertaining the validity of documents and amount due an investor had resulted in long queues. These long queues and the inability of the officials to pay all “investors” scheduled for a particular batch on a particular day had also created room for “middlemen” to emerge. Payment started from December 12, 2016 and yet, long queues were seen every day.

As has been happening at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) and the Passport Offices, these DKM “middlemen” had also started helping the “investors” to get quick service. They assured the “investors” of doing everything possible to ensure that, they get their monies, even if no one else will be paid.

Interested “investors” receiving from GH¢5,000 to GH¢10,000 were charged 10 percent of the amount due them, while those receiving less than GH¢5,000, were charged differently.

On December 29, hundreds of “investors” filled the GCB banking hall and the forecourt, because “investors” scheduled for December 27, 28 and 29 were all brought together.

Work started at 8:00am and as at 2:30pm, the December 27 and 28 batches had all not been paid, thus creating the avenue for the “middle-men” to operate.

The official liquidator has set GH¢10,000 as the maximum amount to be paid; meaning anyone with investment less than GH¢10,000 will receive the entire amount invested, but those who invested more than the ceiling amount, will be given GH¢10,000 and nothing more.

Surprisingly, many of “investors” received this news with excitement, largely because, they had lost hope of getting their monies back and for them, retrieving GH¢10,000.00 was good news.

From: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga