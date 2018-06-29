Michygh Set To Judge Tertiary Most Beautiful Audition 2018

Michygh

Singer Diamond Michelle, known in the showbiz scene as Michygh, has been announced as the official judge for an upcoming pageant dubbed ‘Tertiary Most Beautiful 2018’ slated for this Saturday.

The singer, who is also the ex-wife of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale and a mother of one, disclosed this on Instagram Monday, saying, “Official Judge of Tertiary Most Beautiful 2018.The most rewarding tertiary beauty pageant, One Car, One Crown, One Project!!! Who is going to be that lucky girl?”

The event, which will take place at the Tomreik Hotel East Legon Accra, is being organised to provide a platform for young tertiary ladies to display their talents.

In a chat with BEATWAVES, the beautiful actress revealed her expectations as a judge, hinting that the show is for ladies in tertiary institutions “and we are looking for poise, eloquence, intelligent and entertaining lady who can convince us about her talents any other skill is also a plus.”

The audition for the pageant is powered by TMG TV.

By Stella Bigson