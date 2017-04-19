Michell Is April Medal Winner

Lady captain(2nd R) with the winners displaying their trophies

The April ladies Monthly Medal produced a champion in Lynn Michell at the Achimota Golf Club few days ago.

Playing on a double handicap of 17, Mitchell (75net) beat Elizabeth Aku Yabah on count back in the silver division.

Janet Stordeur, playing on handicap 19 finished behind the two by just a stroke.

It was Helen Appah, who emerged tops in the bronze segment. Lucia Jonck placed second with an 81 net score.

Lady captain Madam Peace Akwei commended the 14 participants from, the celebrity, Bok Nam Kim and Achimota Golf Clubs for honouring the event.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum