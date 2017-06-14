Michel Camp ‘Cop Killer’ Gunned Down

Constable Michael Kporyi

The prime suspect who shot a police man at Tulaku near Michel Camp has been gunned down by the police Tuesday evening.

Constable Michael Kporyi of the Tema regional Rapid Deployment Force (RDF) was shot by suspected gunmen at the UBA Service Station near Michel Camp in Tema. He was on a motorbike patrol duty when he met his untimely death.

His body was found lying in a nearby bush in a pool of blood.

Acting upon a tipoff, the police stormed the hideout of the suspect at Tulaku at 3pm Tuesday where a gun battle ensued. Identified as Dogo America, the suspect was overpowered and killed in the process.

Police sources said two AK47 rifles and ammunition were retrieved from his house at a suburb known as Washington.

Five other suspects including Dogo’s wife have also been arrested.

-Starrfmonline