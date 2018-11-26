Michael Osei Takes Over Meteors

Ex-Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach Michael Osei has been tasked to take charge of the national Olympic soccer side, the Black Meteors, for their upcoming CAF U-23 Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Osei, head trainer of Star Madrid, replaces Yusif Abubakar, who passed on last week in Kumasi after a short illness.

The former Ghana international is to prepare the team for the first round test against neighbouring Togo.

On December 18, the Black Meteors would host Togolese at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, with the second leg fixture scheduled for Lomé four days later.

The winner of the tie will challenge Gabon in the next round.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum