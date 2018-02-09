Michael Osei Quits Liberty …Joins Zylofon

Michael Osei

Michael Osei is set to be appointed as coach of Star Madrid FC less than 48-hours after parting ways with Liberty Professionals, according to reports.

Osei joined the Scientific Soccer lads on a two-year deal in the second round of last term’s Ghana Premier League following his acrimonious departure from Asante Kotoko.

Widespread reports in the media indicate that, the 46-year-old trainer has tendered in his resignation letter to the management of the Dansoman-based club.

The report further suggests that the soft-spoken coach will be unveiled as the new head coach of second-tier outfit Star Madrid FC ahead of the coming campaign.

Ghana’s leading football website, GHANAsoccernet.com, got in touch with the experienced coach but he refused to confirm or deny the report, claiming that he’s holding a meeting with the hierarchy of the club.

Star Madrid FC is owned by the Chief Executive Officer of Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah.