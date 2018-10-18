Mgt. Member Requested 20,000 Euros For Stars Call-Up – Arhinful Reveals

Augustine Arhinful blast Ashgold management for sacking C.K Akunor

Former Ghana striker Augustine Arhinful has revealed that a member of then management team of the Black Stars demanded €20,000 from Elvis Manu before helping him to get a call-up.

Manu, who plays for Turkish side Akhisarspor, was born in Holland to Ghanaian parents and represented the Dutch at every junior level before switching his allegiance to play for the Black Stars.

“Then Black Stars management committee member requested 20,000 euros from Ghanaian – Dutch-born Elvis Manu before he can wear the national team jersey,” Arhinful told Accra based Atinka FM.

Arhinful, however, failed to disclose the identity of the said management member.

He further urged the technical team of the Black Stars to forget about the team building mantra, but should rather act professionally ahead of winning the 2019 AFCON.

“The Black Stars technical team must depart from this team building mantra. These are players who have already played in the team and we have to start talking about professional strategies on how to win the AFCON,’’

“Because the foundation of the team is there already. Why should we continue building a team over a year?” Ahinful quizzed.

Manu has scored two goals in 8 appearances in all competitions for Akhisar in the ongoing campaign. Ghanasoccernet