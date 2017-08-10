Methodist Church Praise Nana Over Galamsey Fight

Rt. Rev. Christopher Nyarko Andam (in white robe) during the press conference

The Methodist Church of Ghana, Kumasi Diocese, has praised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for his commitment to stopping illegal mining, also known as ‘Galamsey.’

Addressing a press conference in Kumasi on Tuesday, Rt. Rev. Christopher Nyarko Andam, the Kumasi Diocesan Bishop, stated emphatically that his church was impressed about the president’s approach towards illegal mining.

According to him, Nana Akufo-Addo has so far proven that he is a bold and firm leader, who is determined to eradicate illegal mining so as to protect water bodies and forest areas which are being destroyed by illegal miners.

Rt. Rev. Nyarko Andam gave the assurance that the Methodist Church of Ghana would continue to rally behind the government, physically and spiritually so that the country’s rich forest and water bodies would be protected.

The press conference was held to herald the annual Prophetic and Healing Convention of the Kumasi Diocese of the Methodist Church which starts on Wednesday and ends on Sunday.

During such religious programmes, the members of the Methodist Church come together to pray to thank God for his blessings for Ghana.

The convention also provides healing and deliverance for the sick, among others.

Galamsey Taskforce

The man of God admonished government, particularly the appropriate ministries, to ensure that the joint military/police anti galamsey taskforce works within its assigned mandate.

Rt. Rev. Nyarko Andam expressed gross concern over the shooting to death of suspected illegal miner at Obuasi by the taskforce, saying that the joint military/police taskforce should act professionally to avert further deaths.

He also entreated government to implement effective and proper policies that would regulate the activities of registered small-scale miners in the country, warning that banning all the small-scale miners could increase unemployment.

Tow Levy

Rt. Rev. Nyarko Andam stated that the Methodist Church was in support of the mandatory tow levy, saying that it would prevent deaths caused by faulty vehicles, which are unattended to on the roads.

He admonished government to halt the implementation of the policy and rather intensify education for the masses to properly understand it.

Rt. Rev. Nyarko Andam also admonished government to consider genuine concerns and suggestions by Ghanaians on the tow levy so that the people would not see the policy as an imposition.

Economic Renaissance

He also saluted President Akufo-Addo for introducing policies such as One-district, One-factory and ‘Planting for Food and Jobs,’ which when implemented fully, could help revive the country’s economy.

Rt. Rev. Nyarko Andam said the government has also done well by making budgetary allocation for the free education programme in September, this year, but warned that the free education should not compromise quality.

He also expressed gross concern about the politics of insults, which is gradually becoming the norm in the country lately, admonishing politicians to deliberate on national issues, devoid of insults and insinuations.

Corruption

According to him, monies that are wasted annually through corruption is four times those that Ghana borrows from foreign countries.

Rt. Rev. Nyarko Andam stated that politicians are not the only people that indulged in the corruption, urging government to crack the whip on anyone that would be caught indulging in corruption.

He praised the Education Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh aka ‘Napo,’ for announcing that churches would be allowed to manage the mission schools, saying “the churches are ready to meet with government over this issue.”

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi