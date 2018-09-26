Messi Voted For Ronaldo

Ronaldo did not reciprocate Lionel Messi’s vote

FIFA have published the full breakdown of just who voted for who in ‘The Best FIFA Men’s Player’ award polling and the Toe Poke has rooted through the data so you don’t have to.

The votes were cast by all international captains and coaches, as well as selected media representatives from each FIFA member nation, with everybody asked to pick their top three players from a 10-man shortlist.

Luka Modric won the award after helping Real Madrid win a third consecutive Champions League crown and captaining Croatia to the World Cup final.