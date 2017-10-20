Messi Caught In The Act

Messi pulled the tablet out from under his sock

Messi hit the headlines on Wednesday night when his 100th European goal helped Barcelona beat Olympiacos 3-1 in the Champions League.

His free-kick in the 61st minute doubled Barca’s lead and sent them on their way to a third win out of three in Group D, despite the sending off of Gerard Pique before half-time.

But there was a moment in the first-half which escaped the attentions of all but the most observant of viewers which has sparked some debate.

In the 10th minute of the game the Argentine appeared to take something from his sock and put it in his mouth, but it was impossible to tell what it was from the TV cameras.

But Spanish paper Sport believes they have to get to the bottom of the mystery.