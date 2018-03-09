Mercy Ready To Serve Eastern

Mercy Amo Darkoah

Until the recent WAFU feat of Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo, head coach of the Black Queens, women coaches have struggled to make impact in the game.

But there is yet another dynamic technical brain in the person of Mercy Amo Darkoah who has written her name in gold in Eastern Region football.

Nicknamed Obour 1, she succeeded in qualifying a Division Three side Volta Region-based Anyone FC to Division Two, an achievement no woman in the region has achieved.

And she has promised to replicate same feat and ensure a paradigm shift when given the nod as NPP’s regional women organizer in the Eastern Region.

Mercy said in an interview “I coached Anyone FC and qualified them from Division Three to Two without taking salary, it was just a passion. I believe I have what it takes to effect positive change in the Eastern Region when I am elected.

“Great development is possible when a committed, dedicated, hardworking and visionary woman is empowered to lead, and together with other executives, I will build a solid foundation to project, train, inspire, motivate and cheer women up to muster the courage to exhibit their political potentials with boldness.”

She added “I want to promote women empowerment among polling stations and constituency women organizers to attract voters, come 2020. With other executives, I seek to execute programs that will rejuvenate party women to consolidate our incumbency.”

The Women’s Organizer aspirant has been involved in politics since 1992, and had occupied various offices in the Party as Ward chairperson, acting women organizer, Okere Constituency, Polling Station chairperson, Asuogyaman Constituency etc.

She holds an Mphil in Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Sports (HPERS) from the University of Education, Winneba.

The election is scheduled between May and June this year.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum