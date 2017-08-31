Merci, Grazie, Spasiba Central Region – With Kufuor’s Sublime Speech And Anyidoho’s Hocus – Pocus

The Party’s policy is to liberate the energies of the people for the growth of a property – owning democracy in this land, with right to life, freedom and justice, as the principles to which the Government and laws of the land should be dedicated in order specifically to enrich life, property and liberty to each and every citizen.

J.B. DANQUAH

The import of the messages of the political duo: Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and Mahamudu Bawumia could not be lost on any NPP member who attended the party’s conference in Cape Coast. Indeed, the phraseology of the messages was catchy and the gospel well delivered: ‘competence’ had taken over ‘incompetence’ and ‘anti-corruption’ had taken over ‘corruption’.

The bastardization of the economy had to be arrested; the corrupt practices of the previous regime had to be curtailed; the promises given to the nation by the NPP had to be honoured and there was evidence that this was being done. The removal of various ‘nuisance taxes’ was one of them: the introduction of the ‘one-district-one- factory’ project had to be demonstrated at Ekumfi as a payback for honouring the NPP with their votes.

Of course, the whole of Central Region giving the NPP 17 of the total 23 seats of Parliament was significant as it was unprecedented. The fall of two “die –hard’ NDC enclaves of Twifo Atti-Mokwa and Ekumfi into the hands of NPP was an honour the people bestowed to NPP. In Asikuma –Odoben- Brakwa, the home of maverick P.C. Appiah –Ofori it was a close shave for Anthony Effah (NPP: 23,760 votes) against Alhassan Kobina Ghansah (NDC: 23, 330) the votes were just as significant as that of Ejisu – Juaben (NPP: 54,508, NDC: 19,485) or Francisca Oteng’s Kwabre East (NPP;70,688, NDC: 15, 003) it was significant for the conference to be held in the region which can be called ‘ the cradle of education’ or ‘citadel of learning’ in Ghana, where veterans like Mensah Sarbah, Kweigyir Aggrey and Philip Quaicoo, had their umbilical cards cut. We are expected to give honour where honour is due, and the “free education” promised the nation could best be re-affirmed in the region.

One could not lose sight of the fact that two men (among others) in this region threw their weight behind the NPP: Kwamena Duncan, the present Regional Minister and Kennedy Agyapong, the MP for Assin Central. While the former could be heard on various TV and radio programmes touting the achievement of the NPP, the latter was all over the country doling out cash to lift the financial burden of the various constituencies. No wonder, when Kennedy Agyapong entered the Conference Hall, he received a standing ovation! If some people think he brags unceasingly, it is because he knows more than the people think he does. NDC could hardly believe that the following seats would fall into the hands of the NPP: Hemang Lower Denkyera, Ekumfi, Awutu Senya West, Twifto Atimokwa, Agona West, Mfantsiman, Cape Coast North, Assin North, AAK, Agona East. The people of this region, indeed, deserve a ‘thank you’.

He had had his term of Presidency, and demonstrated great wisdom, but at the Conference, former President J.A Kufuor was the toast of the moment! He could not hide his elation about the youth’s involvement in the activities of the party, advising them never to give up hope – for a cassava planted takes time to mature. He reminded the youth not to seek instant gratification, but to bide their time and help the NPP to build the nation- for themselves and the children yet unborn. The party needed to groom communicators who would sell the good deeds of the party which included bright ideas and projects, and which would bolster the party for the next 20 years.

Being the sagacious man who had been ‘there before’, he knew what he was saying when he suggested the formation of ‘think –tanks’ to help in the formulation of policies. This should be the real ‘invisible force’ behind the party. NPP does not lack the men who have ideas to offer, but need not show their faces. And – the big one-NPP, do not wash your dirty linen in public! Don’t the party members talk too much? Or don’t they complain too much? Some people may not agree with Mr Kufour – the big men’s phones are switched off too suddenly but there is wisdom in what he has said. The devil is in the details, they say, and the people who know the details happen to be the same party members.

No one should get him wrong. He did not say deviants should be covered, or that corrupt persons should not be exposed. Rather, what he means is that people should learn to exercise restraint and have the patience to wait- every body’s time will come- as the pidgin English speakers would put it; “Your time go com”. Kufuor’s statement must be etched in gold.

When the NDC was invited, they dispatched Koku Anyidoho and his team to the Conference. He came singing NDC victory song, and saying “NDC is in a comfortable lead” Some people thought it was humour; others thought otherwise and that was most un-protocolic, to say the least. On another platform, Koku could have sung whatever song he chose to praise NDC with; he could have said NDC was in a comfortable lead- for 2020 or 2040. But one does not provoke another political party into such unwarranted instigation –a ‘conflagration’ could have resulted if cool heads had not reigned. NPP believe in peace and equanimity, for as taught by Busia, “We share the common ideals of the democratic life, respect for the dignity of the human person, an ordered society ruled by law and a brotherhood of peoples based on the acknowledgement of our common humanity and equality”. Koku may have to be told that the teachers’ and nurses’ allowances are on their way; peace shall prevail; law and order shall triumph- and there shall be no corruption in contracts. What is important for members to remember is the theme for the Conference. “Delivering on our promises: Our roots, our strengths, and our future”. The roots of the NPP are certainly the ‘longest, noblest and most enduring in Ghana’s political history.

“Our tradition has survived the martyrdoms, deaths, detentions and exiles of the First Republic. It has survived the various military take overs of our history and long periods in opposition… it will not be under my watch that we throw away this proud heritage ….”, so says the President.

The NPP is in a flying start. They should not let any criticism break their backs. As one man of God puts it; all Ministers of State and government appointees should shun self-pride; and dutifully help Nana Addo achieve success. No one should welcome the fate of Honourable William Quaitoo the Deputy Minister of Agriculture on his/her head. Quaitoo spoke; miscalculated; apologized; apology not accepted by the Opposition party members; he called it quits! Se asa.

Africanus Owusu- Ansah

africanusoa@gmail.com