Menzgold To Meet Customers Over Premium Payments This Weekend

ACCRA FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 26th October, 2018

UPDATES FOLLOWING THE 8TH OCTOBER 2018 MEDIA RELEASE

Following our Media Release on 8th October, 2018, we would like to thank you, our customers for taking time off your busy schedules to go and have your names written at your various branches in anticipation of your principal payments. The percentages to be paid will be officially communicated in a press release after a stakeholders meeting scheduled for this weekend .All agreed percentage payments will be made via DIRECT TRANSFER into the accounts of ALL Customers who have expressed their willingness to terminate their transactions shortly thereafter. However, Menzgold could commence full operations on or before 5th Nov. 2018, with the launch of a new online Gold/Collectibles Trading product, that would make it possible for existing transactions to be migrated unto it for immediate prompt EXTRA VALUE & PRINCIPAL PAYMENTS in order for business to proceed as usual. We wish to assure our cherished customers of our unreserved commitment to stabilise, sustain and grow the Menzgold course, all in our resolve to serve our customers better. Menzgold Ghana would once again like to thank all customers for your patience and support physically and spiritually as we navigate through these cold trying waters to a fruitful, expected and fulfilling end. May we also announce that, effective Monday, 29th Oct. 2018, there would be a program titled; “TIME WITH MENZGOLD” that would be the official medium through which Menzgold/Customers concerns would be adequately addressed by Management. This would be the authoritative mouth-piece for the Menzgold Communications department. It would be aired every Monday and Thursday, llam-12pm on Zylofon FM 102.1 and repeat on Tuesdays and Fridays, 7:30pm – 8:30pm on Zylofon TV. 7. Kindly also note that, our doors are always open for queries, suggestions and contributions.

-Starrfmonline