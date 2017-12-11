Meningitis Scare: 22 Koforidua SECTECH Students Being Monitored

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed that the student who died at the Koforidua Secondary Technical School, (SECTEC) died of Bacterial Meningitis.

Dennis Yaw Acheampong, a form two student died Friday morning after complaining of fever, body weakness and stiff neck.

Addressing a section of the media Monday, the Eastern Regional Health Director, Dr. Charity Sarpong said fluid collected through a lumbar puncture procedure from the deceased before his death and sent to the laboratory has confirmed that the deceased died of meningitis.

Dr. Sarpong also disclosed that 22 students who were close to the deceased have been put under monitoring by the GHS for swift action in case they show signs and symptoms of the meningitis disease.

Meanwhile, GHS has recommended for resuscitation of all infirmaries in Second Cycle Institutions in the region for early detection of the disease.

Students of the School on Saturday embarked on a massive clean-up exercise of the dormitories upon advice from health officials who were in the school.

The health officials who were in school met the students at the assembly hall and took them through some preventive measures against the disease.

Source: Starrfmonline.com