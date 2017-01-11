Meet Ete Dakitse… The ‘True Love’ Singer

Ete Dakitse in the recording studio

Born Ete Komlan Dakitse-Benissan in the Togolese capital, Lome, he is widely known across the francophone African music space as Ete Dakitse.

His unique and sweet soft singing voice is complemented by his ability to sing in two languages – French and English.

Currently signed to Ghanaian talent management and entertainment solutions company, Spyder Lee Entertainment, Ete Dakitse will soon be releasing his maiden album after dropping some chart-topping singles currently receiving heavy rotations on radio.

The album which is titled ‘L’amour Vrai’ (True Love) will have singles such as ‘British Lady’, ‘Love By Nature’, ‘L’amour Vrai’, ‘Persévéré and ‘Jamais Sans Toi’ and other songs, all of which were recorded in South Africa by Sunset Recording Studios.

‘British Lady’ is a song dedicated to the British Monarch and every properly behaved lady, whilst ‘Persévèré (Persevere) is an inspirational song urging people never to give up in life despite the circumstance or situation they might find themselves in.

‘Jamais Sans Toi’, translated into English as ‘Without You’ tells the story of a guy contemplating to propose to his best friend for the fear of ruining their relationship, should the lady deny him.

According to the international talent scout and manager, Edwin Edinkrah who discovered Ete Dakitse during a business trip across the West African coast, “It is obvious lovers of authentic love songs across the continent will have a lot to cheer about when the album is released with songs everyone can relate to.”