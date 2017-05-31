Media Connection System Launched

Regional and local officers of Dentsu Aegis Network at the forum

Dentsu Aegis Network has officially launched the Consumer Connection System (CCS) to help businesses in the public and private sectors to better understand consumer behaviour in relation to their media consumption in building their brands.

Researchers engaged 3,200 respondents across the country to know their needs when it comes to the media.

This unique tool has the capacity to predict the engaging channels and set parameters to report what clients need.

CCS marks a step-change in the way consumer research is conducted within the Ghanaian consumer landscape.

It allows brands to find out crucial information about their consumers during the consumer journey.

The bespoke smart tool addresses the media reach dimension of consumer behaviour and covers the reaction to this reach through an investigation into their notice and engagement experiences with different types of ads, ad formats and categories.

It measures the usage, influence & effect of over 50 communication channels.

The survey, which is conducted across 60 countries that together account for some 90 percent of global advertising expenditure, has been successfully used by a very wide range of companies across the globe to drive more effective communication strategies and to boost efficiency in targeting and budgeting.

Speaking about the launch, Byron John, Insights and Innovation Director of Dentsu Aegis Network Sub Saharan Africa, said: “Having a tool like CCS Planner in Ghana has put us streets ahead in the market. Not only is it now the most sophisticated media communications planning tool in Ghana, but it has inherently future-proofed Dentsu Aegis Network Ghana against any changes in the media research landscape for some time to come. The CCS Planner has the ability to calibrate, not only the CCS Benchmark data but any other third party media data.”

Speaking at the event, Andrew Ackah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dentsu Aegis Network Ghana said: “People’s lives are converging and it is making it difficult to predict the behaviour of the customer in recent times. CCS and associated tools derivable from it is an absolute game changer in communication planning in Ghana. Advertisers, the media and communication experts desire and deserve the level of details that CCS provides to follow and track today’s sophisticated consumer who with modern technology receive millions of messages every day and therefore have become very discerning in their choices of products and services. They no longer rely solely on messages from main stream media to make up their minds about brands. They live in a connected world through multiple sophisticated devices and we therefore need systems like CCS to track changes in their lives and behavior. It is unequivocally another first by Dentsu Aegis Network Ghana and counting.”

“CCS is the most comprehensive single-source study available in our market. Apart from having an extremely granular level of touch-point data, it studies the interaction consumers have with media in detail. With increasing ad-avoidance, media engagement, incidence of cross-screen consumption, etc. are far more important metrics than reach and time spent. CCS will give Dentsu Aegis Network Ghana the insight into the market that no other tool is able to offer.”

Launching the Consumer Connection System (CCS), Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, a Deputy Minister of Information, said government is happy the CCS has been introduced in the country, as it will give an insight into target messaging for customers.

He pledged that government will tap into the efficiency of the research, as it has policies and programmes to sub-segment the economy.