McOttley Capital Opens Tamale Branch

Officials of McOttley assist the chief of Tamale to cut the tape to open the new office

Officials of McOttley assist the chief of Tamale to cut the tape to open the new office

MCOTTLEY CAPITAL, the best growing investment bank, has officially announced the opening of a new branch in Tamale.

The new branch will serve the people in the northern part of Ghana with tailor-made investment solutions for their financial needs. It adds to McOttley Capital’s five thriving branches in Accra, Kumasi, Obuasi, Takoradi, and Tarkwa.

Happy Forson, Managing Director of McOttley Capital, commented that “McOttley is committed to providing investment services which will help to empower Ghanaians in every part of the country.

“Our presence here in Tamale shows our dedication to both our individual and corporate clients in northern Ghana.”

The Tamale office is spacious, user-friendly and has modern efficient operational facilities designed for customer satisfaction.

“We are greatly honoured to offer our services to the good people in the north. Our office is set up to accommodate clients, and we are prepared to help them achieve economic empowerment through our tailor-made products and services,” the Branch Manager for the Tamale branch, Muniratu Seidu remarked.

Chief of Tamale, Dakpema Naa Dawuni Alhassan, who inaugurated the new office, commended McOttley for establishing a branch in Tamale.

He said “this shows that Tamale is a peaceful place to do business.”

Dakpema Naa Dawuni Alhassan invited other businesses to do same and encouraged everyone present to save for the future.

Sagnarigu DCE, Mariam Iddrisu; Board Chairman of McOttley Capital, Ambassador Kabral Blay-Amihere; Group CEO of McOttley Holdings, Richard Kokoih and other notable stakeholders were in attendance.

The event ended with a float through the principal streets of Tamale, as company officials and staff announced their presence and used the opportunity to engage and educate the people on the importance of investment.

McOttley Capital has received numerous accolades, including the Best Growing New Investment Bank of the Year 2015.

A business desk report