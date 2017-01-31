Mckinney Hammond Storms Alliance Française

Michelle Hammond

The acclaimed author, speaker, singer and TV presenter, Michelle McKinney Hammond, will on Saturday, February 4 perform at the Alliance Française in Accra.

Dubbed ‘Relevance’, she is set to thrill fans with an electric musical experience that fuses a unique blend of rock and African rhythms and highly infectious songs that work their way into the hearts of audiences.

A gifted vocalist, Michelle has recorded four CDs – ‘It’s Amazing’, ‘Let’s Go In’, ‘Come Let Us Worship’ and ‘With Love’. She co-hosted the Emmy Award-winning television talk show Aspiring Women on TLN for 10 years, as well as TCT’s 3D Woman.

As a bestselling author, speaker, singer and television presenter, she has authored over 40 books (selling over two million copies worldwide), including best-selling titles ‘The Diva Principle’, ‘Sassy, Single and Satisfied’, ‘101 Ways To Get & Keep His Attention’, and ‘Secrets Of An Irresistible Woman’.

Michelle has appeared on countless television shows, including Bill Maher’s Politically Incorrect, E Channel’s Soap Talk, NBC’s The Other Half, The 700 Club, and BET’s Oh Drama! as well as a regular relationship segment on WGN Morning News.

Recently, she appeared on Roma Downey and Mark Burnett’s Women Of The Bible On Lifetime and Beyond AD. She has graced the cover of magazines such as Today’s Christian Woman, Precious Times, The Plain Truth and Gospel Today. She has been a contributing writer for Spirit Led Woman, Discipleship Journal and has been featured in articles.