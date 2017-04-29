MCE Rejected At Polls

Simon Osei Mensah restraining the angry youth from causing mayhem

Alhaji Alidu Seidu yesterday failed to garner the required two-thirds votes to become the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Asokore Mampong in the Ashanti Region.

The president’s nominee for the top assembly position secured seven votes as against eight during the polls.

The votes he secured represent 46.66 percent, which is below 50 percent of the total votes cast.

Fifty percent of votes could have given Alhaji Alidu a chance to contest for the position again.

He, however, stands the chance of being nominated again by President Akufo-Addo for the same position.

Eight of the 15 assembly members voted ‘No’ while seven noted ‘Yes.’

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, who was at the assembly prior to the election, called on the members to give the MCE nominee 100 percent votes, but this apparently fell on deaf ears.

The meeting was subsequently adjourned indefinitely following commotion after the declaration of the results.

Scuffle

There was a scuffle at the venue of the election after the results had been declared by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Angry New Patriotic Party (NPP) youth blamed the government appointees in the assembly for Alhaji Alidu’s woes.

According to them, the president’s nominee could have scaled through if the appointees had voted for him.

The youth, who were extremely furious, attempted to attack the government appointees.

Dignitaries at the venue, including the regional minister, had to intervene.

The minister, at a point, restrained the youth and advised them to desist from turning the place into a boxing arena.

Muntaka Rumour

There were rumours that the Asawase National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP), Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, influenced some of the assembly members to vote against Alhaji Alidu.

Alidu, who was the NPP parliamentary candidate for Asawase, gave Muntaka a good run for his money during the 2016 elections.

There were reports that Muntaka took advantage of the polls to teach Alhaji Alidu ‘a bitter lesson.’

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi