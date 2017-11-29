McDan Unity Cup Final Sun.

Daniel Mckorley

An expected uncompromising clash is expected when La take on Tema in this year’s McDan Homowo Unity Cup this Sunday at the La Town Park.

The two have demonstrated brilliance throughout the competition which started a month ago; raising the stakes in the final game.

Group chairman of McDan, Dr Daniel McKorley has described the maiden edition as a huge success.

He told the media after the semi finals between Tema and Teshie that “l must say l am impressed about the level of competitiveness. It has really served the intended purpose. There is unity among the competing teams and that is what we want to see among our Ga-Adangbe folks.”

Preceding the final will be a third place game involving Nungua and Teshie.

At stake are trophies, medals and special cash prizes for the winner and players who will distinguish themselves.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum