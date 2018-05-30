 Mcdan To Rescue GTF

Dr Daniel McKorley with Isaac Asiaman, sports minister

McDan Group Executive chairman, Dr Daniel McKorley has promised to rescue the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) from its financial difficulty, DAILY GUIDE SPORTS can confirm.

The country’s tennis governing body faces ban from the International Tennis Federation (ITF) if it fails to pay its $17,000 debt, owed ITF.

Failure to pay the debt also means Ghana risks not participating in next month’s Davis Cup competition if slapped with the ban.

The debt represents unpaid subscription fees covering the period of 2016 to date.

A well-placed source at McDan Group mentioned that the shipping and logistics giants have pledged to pay the debt and would be announced in a press conference this week.

The McDan, headline sponsor of the McDan West Africa Open Tennis championship had at another time settled a $15,000 GTF.

GTF President, Isaac Aboagye Duah explained that Ghana’s affiliation to the ITF has always come at a relatively higher cost than other sporting federations because of the packages and development programmes extended to member nations by the international body.

He said “Some sporting Federations in Ghana pay affiliation fees that range from $500 to 600 Euros but that of tennis is $5,250.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum