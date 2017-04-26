McDan Tennis, So Far So Good

Dr Daniel Mckorley

Managing Director of McDan Dr Daniel Mckorley left the tennis court of the Accra Stadium yesterday highly impressed with day two of the McDan open West African tournament.

He lauded the high level of competition the male and female categories demonstrated.

“I must say am impressed with what l have seen today and if what l have seen today is anything to go by, then a great final awaits us on Saturday, so far, so good.

“It is worth sponsoring it, the level keeps moving up by the years, and l want to believe that is one of the reasons companies like umb, Twellium (Rush) Cocobod. GNPC, AFWEST have joined us in our quest to revive tennis in the country.

“I have no doubt these competitions will produce great players for Ghana and the sub-region as a whole,” said the McDan chief.

The competition enters day three today at the Accra Stadium.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum