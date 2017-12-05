Mcdan Revives Community Soccer

La skipper with the trophy aloft, while president Rawlings and Dr Mckorley look on

Soccer fans left the La Town Park on Sunday with high hopes that community football is not dead after all.

Hundreds of football lovers including former president John Rawlings, Dr Dan Mckorley and La Mantse thronged the Park for the McDan Ga Adangbe Unity final.

It was La Town XI who emerged tops after defeating their Tema counterparts 1-0 in an exciting game.

Hearts of Oak’s and Black Stars forward, Kwame Kizito fetched the only goal of the game to hand the home side the trophy.

McDan Group chairman, Dr McKorley, described the tournament as a huge success saying, “I must commend all who contributed in one way or the other for making this tournament a huge success. What we have witnessed here gives me enough reason to honour my word of giving you an astro turf.

“Indeed, it has served the intended purpose; you could feel the camaraderie spirit among the players and the fans and all gathered here-the very reason for instituting this tournament.

“I was here for some of the games building up to the final, and I must say the level of competitiveness was high. The large numbers and crowd here attest to the fact that community football is alive and not dead as perceived out there.”

Eight teams, namely; Ga Mashie, La, Tema, Nungua, Teshie, Tema, Ada and Prampram started the competition in October after a grand launch.

Besides the mouth watering cash prize of $2,000, the winners, La XI took the Best Goalkeeper and top scorers prizes.

There were prizes for the Best Player, Best Goalkeeper and Best Team.

Other dignitaries that graced the event included HE Amarkai Amarteifio, La Manste, Nii Kpobi Tetteh Tsuru, Tema Mantse, Nii Kraku and former Black Stars and Accra Hearts of Oak players, Stephen Appiah, Laryea Kingston, Emmanuel Armah ‘Senegal’, Ablade Kumah and Emmanuel Armah Dida,

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum