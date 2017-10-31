McDan Pledges La ‘Something Big’

Dr Daniel McKorley

Group chairman of McDan Group, Dr Daniel McKorley, left the La Community Park few days ago touched by display soccer skills in this year’s McDan Ga Adangbe Homowo Unity Cup.

He has, as a result, told the residents in the community to expect ‘something big’ in the future.

This writer’s checks indicate that the promise would be the construction of an astro turf in the community.

He said in his address at this year’s event that “I am highly impressed with the display of soccer skills in today’s game which sets the tone for the tournament.

“Keep working hard as we at McDan have always believed in quality in every sphere of our operations. And as l promised the other time, expect something big from McDan in future.

“For what l have seen, it will be a facility that will promote sports development in this area and Ghana as a whole.”

At stake for this year’s event are special cash prizes and trophies for teams and individuals who will excel.

The month long soccer tournament started on October 23 and is expected to end on December 3.