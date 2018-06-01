McDan Pays GTF Debt

Aboagye-Duah (3rd L) in a handshake with Dr. McKorley. With them are Mrs. Abigail McKorley (5th L) staff of McDan and GTF officials

McDan Group, yesterday, paid the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF)’s affiliation fee debt of $ 17,378.

McDan Group Executive chairman, Dr Daniel McKorley, said the support forms part of his company’s quest to ensure tennis succeeds in the country.

He charged the Federation to roll out plans to clinch more silver wares saying “I want to see Ghana winning more trophies. The coming years would be exciting for Ghana tennis. McDan is a results-oriented company, whatever we touch succeeds. I thank the Federation and all who are making the sport what it is today.”

GTF president, Isaac Aboagye-Duah expressed thanks to the McDan chief for the gesture.

In 2015, the shipping and logistics giants bailed out the Federation from same financial predicament.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum