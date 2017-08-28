 McDan Jnr. Open Ends In Style

Mrs Abigail Mckorley 4th R in a pose with the winners

Lameck Bagerbaseh posted a 3:6, 6:1, 7:5 win over Amos Asante to win the boys U-12 McDan Junior Open tennis at the Accra Stadium Center Court on Saturday.

The winner shrugged off stiff challenge from his Ashaiman-based opponent in a thrilling final that lasted for a little over three hours.

And for his brilliance, he received a ¢2,000 worth of scholarship, a running trophy, a certificate and Planet drinks.

Both finalists have thus qualified for the African Junior Championship slated for Morocco in September.

Osu-based Bright Nortey came from a set down to finish first in the boys U-14 category with a two straight win (7:6, 6:3) results against Ishmael Dowuna.

Winneba’s Mariama Ibrahim beat Naa Mckorley, daughter of Dr. Dan Mckorley 6-0, 6-4 in the girls U-16 finals on Friday.

It was Tracy Ampah from Tarkwa, who clinched the girl’s U-12 category ultimate prize at 6:2, 1:6, 6:4 results.

In the girls U-14, Aleona Ankrah also of Winneba beat Lawrentia Mainoo of Ashaiman 6-3, 6-0.

Aaron Asante of Ashaiman also defeated Gerald Obimpe of Tema 6-2, 6-2 in the boys U-16.

All winners in the three categories (Boys and girls) received ¢2,000 worth scholarship each, a gold medal, certificate, trophy and Twellium products, runners-up ¢1,500 worth of scholarship, silver medal, certificates and products, while semi finalists received ¢1,000 worth of scholarship, a bronze medal, certificates and products.

Head of Sales and Marketing, McDan Group Obodai Sai, who stood in for the Group chairman, Dr Daniel Mckorley pointed out that “We want to restore the sport’s fortunes hence this support, we started with the mainstream, it’s been good so far, and now for the kids. They have demonstrated that giving the push, as we have done, many more talents would be raised and Ghana will be the eventual winner.”

The week-long competition received support from Twellium Industries Limited (Official beverage sponsor) and Nationwide Mutual Healthcare (Official health provider).

All the close to 200 participants took home certificates

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum