MCC: Ghana Receives $190m

Ghana is to receive $190 million as the second allocation of compact funds from the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) after the Ghanaian government met all the required conditions to access the funds.

The MCC on Thursday submitted a letter acknowledging Ghana’s achievement of this milestone to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Upon Entry-Into-Force of the Ghana Power Compact on September 6, 2016, MCC granted access to the first allocation of compact funds in the amount of $308.2 million U.S. Dollars.

MCC’s investment in the Ghana Power Compact totals $498.2 U.S. Dollars.

A delegation led by Professor Yaa Ntiamoa-Baidu, Board Chair of MiDA, and Christopher Lamora, Charge d’Affairs and Ag. U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, presented the Letter to the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who received it on behalf of the President.

“Today marks a significant milestone in the implementation of the Power Compact Program. With these funds, MiDA together with its implementing entities will be able to carry out the planned investment and reform activities aimed at strengthening our country’s power distribution sector,” remarked the MiDA Board Chair.

“Meeting this important milestone is a testament to the commitment of the Ghanaian government to reform its power sector in an effort to bring critical services to its people,” MCC Acting CEO Brock Bierman said.

“But much work remains. With only 3 years remaining in the MCC Ghana Power Compact, we must continue to work together until the concession is complete and the path is paved to inject private-sector investment and expertise to transform the viability of the Ghanaian power sector.”

The Vice President acknowledged the notification and thanked the U.S. Government and the MCC for their partnership through the Ghana Power Compact; a manifestation of the strong cooperation that Ghana has with the US.

“Today is a great day and we are entitled to celebrate our achievement” he said.

“However we have a significant number of project activities to be carried out in order to meet all milestones. I therefore urge all stakeholders to continue to collaborate and maintain the alacrity they have demonstrated so far.”

He reiterated Government’s commitment to ensuring that the Compact delivers its goal to reduce poverty through economic growth by transforming the power distribution sector.

-Starrfmonline