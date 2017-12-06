Mbappe, Most Valuable Youngster

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is now Europe’s most valuable young player as the 18-year-old’s form begins to match up to his £166million planned purchase fee for Paris Saint-Germain.

French striker Mbappe tops a list of 100 players under the age of 21 in Europe’s top five leagues produced by gurus at the CIES Football Observatory, ahead of Dele Alli and Leroy Sane.

The CIES algorithm now suggests Mbappe has a value of over £160m, a 37 per cent increase on his £117.74m figure in September. Alli, Sane, Ousmane Dembele and Marcus Rashford are all priced at over £100m.

Having moved on loan from Monaco as a precursor to a £166m permanent switch next summer, Mbappe leapfrogged Tottenham star Alli to accompany his new club’s excellence in Ligue 1 and the Champions League this season.

But PSG and their fellow French clubs are not ranked to be the continent’s best home of young talents; that honour falls to the Premier League – which houses 28 members of the top 100.

Struggling Everton alone provide five players, second only to Bayer Leverkusen and level with European champions, Real Madrid.