Mbappe Strikes Four In 13 Minutes

Kylian Mbappe

World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe scored four goals in 13 second-half minutes to lead Paris St Germain to a 5-0 win over Lyon in a bruising Ligue 1 encounter on Sunday.

Leaders PSG, already eight points clear of Lille, extended their winning start to the league season to nine games but it was a hugely flattering score for them after a match where both teams finished the first half with 10 men.

Brazilian Neymar converted a penalty to give PSG a ninth-minute lead but the game took a dramatic turn when the hosts had Presnel Kimpembe sent off in the 32nd minute for a dangerous studs-up tackle on Tanguy Ndombele.

The referee initially gave a yellow card but changed it to red after a VAR review.

The numbers were evened up in first-half stoppage-time after Lucas Tousart was given a second yellow card for tripping Mbappe and was sent off for the second game in a row.