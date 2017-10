Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe continues to smash records.

On Wednesday night, the Paris Saint-Germain forward became the highest scoring teenager in Champions League history, notching his eighth goal in just 12 games in the competition against Anderlecht.

It was his second goal in the Champions League this season, adding to the six he scored in Monaco’s unlikely run to the semi-finals last season.

The goal sees him surpass Patrick Kluivert’s 21-year-old record.