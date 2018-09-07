Mbappe Gets 3-Match Ban after Red Card

Paris Saint-Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe, has been handed a three-match suspension after receiving his first career red card in Saturday’s 4-2 win away at Nimes in Ligue 1.

The France international was booked in the first half and shown a straight red when he clashed with Teji Savanier after an ugly challenge from the Nimes man near the end of the match.

Although Mbappe apologised to PSG’s travelling supporters after the incident, he also insisted that he would do the same again if he could replay the moment.

The French league’s disciplinary committee published their latest verdicts on Wednesday, stating that the 19-year-old will miss the French champions’ Ligue 1 clashes with Saint-Etienne, Rennes and Reims — the last of which comes four days before PSG’s Champions League group stage opener against Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Savanier has landed a five-game suspension for his role in the incident.

Savanier had been given a one-match suspended sentence that had been carried over from his time in Ligue 2 last season. And he was handed a further four games for the clash with Mbappe.