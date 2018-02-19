Mayor Pledges Hockey Support  

Mayor(With trophy) in a pose with the team

Accra Mayor, Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah has pledged his outfit’s support for least-financed sports, particularly hockey.

He told the historic African Clubs Hockey women’s champions, Royal Ladies of GRA to esteem discipline.

The Mayor told the team at his office on Friday that; in the virtue (Discipline) lies what it takes to rule the world.

He said his outfit considers sports as an opportunity to employ the teeming youth in the country.

Consequently, he has put measures in place for the running of a basketball league as well as promised a basketball court for Osu PRESEC.

“This Cup should be the beginning of many trophies to be won. There are a lot of benefits in sports, hence our commitment to support it. Remain disciplined and you will conquer the world,” said the Mayor.

He handed the team a token for making Ghana proud in the Clubs championship hosted by Ghana, and promised the national team a bigger package for the Commonwealth Games slated for Australia in April.

Officials of the team thanked the Mayor for the gesture.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum