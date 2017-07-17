Mayor Engages Traders

THE MAYOR of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Mohammed Adjei Sowah has engaged leaders of traders’ associations at the Okaishie market to discuss issues of waste management.

The Mayor who has been visiting some markets in Accra including Kantamanto, Makola and 31st December markets, took time to visit the traders in the markets to seek their opinion on ways to manage waste that are produced as a result of their activities.

Adjei Sowah addressing the traders in an open forum at the market on Thursday, said the initiative was in pursuant of fulfilling the President’s commitment in riding the city of Accra of filth and making it the cleanest city in Africa by the end of his tenure in office.

He noted that the market traders generate a lot of waste and its disposal remained a challenge, adding that the quantum of waste was always so much that the service providers assigned to its disposal in the markets were unable to do so at a go.

“The waste management service providers sweep and dispose of the refuse at the close of work everyday at the Nsawam landfill site which is extremely far from the markets and that makes it difficult for them (service providers) to finish with the work before day break looking at the quantum of refuse generated” he said.

The Mayor indicated that though traders engage tricycle waste collectors for a fee to get rid of waste from their shops, they are unsure where the waste is disposed adding that the waste is collected from one part of Accra and disposed off at another point making the situation difficult to manage.

“AMA must take full control of waste management in Accra” he said, adding that AMA will work in collaboration with its service providers to intensify education as well as provide equipment to be able to accommodate the quantum of waste generated.

The leaders of the traders’ association in the open forum suggested that AMA assigns a service provider to them (traders) to collect the waste at a cost and effectively disposed off it.

By Abigail Owiredu-Boateng