Mayor Bemoans Sports Decline …In Ghana, Nigeria  

The KMA Boss (L) welcoming and the Nigerian High Commissioner

THE KUMASI Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi, is in tears over the decline in sporting activities in both Nigeria and Ghana, two sister countries.

He observed that some years back both Ghana and Nigeria were powerhouses on the African continent and the world at large in the area of sports.

Sadly, the Kumasi Mayor bemoaned that Ghana and Nigeria’s exploits in sports, notably in athletics, boxing and football, has dropped in recent times.

According to him, Nigeria and Ghana are not stealing the headlines at international sporting events as it used to be in the past.

Mr Osei Assibey therefore called for sports collaboration between Ghana and Nigeria so that the two fallen giants could rise up once again.

He made the suggestion when the Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Ambassador Michael Femi Abikoye visited him in Kumasi.

“Ghana and Nigeria can work together so that the two sister nations can take their rightful positions in the area of sports across the globe.

“In the past, Nigeria and Ghana were dominating sporting activities on the international stage but sadly our dominance had been shattered.

“The two countries can begin to work together so that we can bounce back strong by becoming world beaters in the area of sports once again”.

Mr Osei Assibey noted that football has now become very lucrative so Ghana and Nigeria can collaborate and benefit fully from it.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi