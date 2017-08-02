Mawarko Manager Jailed Nine Months

Abelemkpe Mawarko branch manager Jihad Chabaan, who is standing trial for assaulting a caterer at the restaurant, has been found guilty of assault and causing harm.

The Abeka District Court judge has sentenced him to 9 months in prison.

Jihad, who is accused of dipping the face of Evelyn Boakye into blended pepper was dragged to court last March over the charges of offensive conduct, assault and causing harm.

-Myjoyonline