Massive Turnout @ Sarkodie’s ‘Highest’ Album Launch

Sarkodie in a pose with one of his fans

Michael Owusu-Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, last Sunday launched his latest album titled ‘Highest’ at the West Hills Mall in Accra.

The event attracted thousands of avid Sarkodie fans who thronged the West Hills Mall in their numbers to witness the ceremony and grab copies of the CDs. The venue was so packed it couldn’t contain the audience.

Fans who patronised copies of the album had the opportunity to take photographs with the Sarkodie, as he thanked them for accepting and supporting him in the music industry.

‘Highest’, which will be will be marketed worldwide by Sony Music UK, is a collection of 15 brand new songs, three interludes and a bonus track.

The album which is an incredible collection of hip-hop and Afrobeats beats and rhythms features some major local and international artistes such as his longtime friend and producer Jayso, UK’s Big Narstie, Victoria Kimani (Kenya), Moelogo (UK), renowned spoken word artiste Suli Breaks (UK), Korede Bello (Nigeria), Praiz (Nigeria), Yung L (Nigeria), Joey B (Ghana), Jesse Jagz (Nigeria), Flavour (Nigeria) and Bobii Lewis (UK).

The event also attracted a number of celebrities like DKB, Doctor Duncan, Dr Pounds, Magnom, Medikal, Strong Man, B4Bonah, Foster Romanus, Wisa, Article Wan and a host of others.

Ghanaian rapper TeePhlow was among the artistes who thrilled music fans who graced the Sarkodie’s fifth studio album launch and signing at the West Hills Mall in Accra.

TeePhlow on the night surprised many when he mounted the stage to give the audience an enthralling performance. He performed songs like ‘Trumpet’, ‘Warning’, among others.