Massive Turnout @ EMA Nominees Jam

Pope Skinny with Koo Ntakra

The Koforidua Jackson Park came alive last Saturday, August 26 when some selected Ghanaian hiplife artistes graced the maiden edition of the Eastern Music Awards (EMA) nominees’ jam.

The event was organised by Hi 5 Productions, in collaboration with Eastern Region MUSIGA and the Presenters Association of the Eastern Region, to celebrate Ghanaian music and entertain music fans living in Koforidua and its environs.

An ecstatic crowd, made up of over 15,000 Ghanaian music fans from all walks of life, including students from some of the second cycle and tertiary institutions, thronged the venue to participate in the event.

The much-hyped musical concert witnessed extraordinary performances from artistes such as Koo Ntakra, Pope Skinny, Choirmaster, Medikal, Atom, Tee Rhyme and a host of others.

The stage performances of all the artistes on the bill kept music fans on their feet.

The artistes maintained the audience’s excitement level and ensured a steady but jolly transition into Sunday morning during their performances.

Music fans were delighted by the extraordinary performance from stars like Koo Ntakra, Choirmaster, Pope Skinny and Atom.

It was amazing how the various hiplife artistes connected with the over-enthusiastic crowd who danced throughout their performances on stage.

When it got to the turn of Pope Skinny, not only did he rock the stage with his hit tracks, but his stagecraft was exceptionally good.

His delivery was extraordinary.

Choirmaster’s presence was also felt. He stormed the stage with so much energy, eventually passing on some to the crowd, who couldn’t help but to scream and sing along to all the songs he performed.

Atom’s live performance also kept music fans on their feet throughout the night. He was, indeed, full of energy and his stagecraft was equally apt.

The musical jam was hosted by Londona of Kingdom FM and Agyewodin Akosua Sakyibea of Radio 1.

From Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua