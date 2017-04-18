Massive Turn Out @ Harvest Praise 2017

American gospel singer and pastor, Todd Dulaney, on Good Friday thrilled Ghanaian gospel music fans with his spectacular stage performance at this year’s edition of the Harvest Praise Concert organised by the Harvest Chapel International at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Many had heard of Todd, but seeing him perform was a dream come true for them.

Todd during his performance urged Ghanaians to cling on to the victory of Jesus Christ won on the Cross of Calvary. He was very pleased and excited to have been given the opportunity to minister to Ghanaians through Harvest Praise.

When Joe Mettle, 2017 VGMA artiste of the year took the stage, the atmosphere instantaneously changed into a praise and worship scene.

He won the hearts of the audience with his stagecraft and singing skills.

The ‘Owawani’ singer dazzled the audience with his vocal ability, which got the audience applauding.

Proving his worth and expressing his gratitude to God for the opportunity to win the coveted artiste of the year award of the VGMA, Joe Mettle wowed the audience with his newly-released single ‘Yesu Adi Nkunim’ and other songs.

The Harvest Gospel Choir also lifted the praise and worship to another level as they treated patrons to beautiful renditions of both local and foreign worship and praise songs.

Aside song ministrations from the artistes, patrons of Harvest Praise 2017 were also treated to some creative Christian entertainment from the Harvest Theatre team and the Harvest KNUST Choreography Group.

Harvest Praise is an annual gospel show powered by the Harvest International Ministries, and it has been running for the past 19 years on every Good Friday, with partnerships from Unibank and Citi FM.