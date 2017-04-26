Marwako Case: Submission Of No Case Application Dismissed

Jihad Chaaban

The Abeka District court on Wednesday dismissed an application for a submission of no case filed by lawyers for the manager of Marwako Fast Food Restaurant, the man who allegedly assaulted a Ghanaian female employee. According to the court presided over by Victoria Ghansah, the prosecution has been able to establish a prima facie case against the accused, Jihad Chabaan.

She added that, the accused person’s statement of admission from the police, was enough to show he has a case to answer.

The judge therefore ordered Jihad Chaban’s legal team to open their defence on the adjourned date of Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

Background

Jihad Chabaan has been accused of dipping the face of a Ghanaian female caterer at the Abelekpe branch of Marwako into blended pepper.

He has thus been charged with assault.

I want justice to prevail –Victim

There has been a huge public interest in the case, and the victim has called for justice.

The 25 –year old said she was kept in the facility for several hours after her face was dipped in hot pepper by her Supervisor, Jihad Chaaban, preventing her other worried colleagues from helping her.

“I want justice to prevail so that next time when these people come here and work with us, they will know that we have our right to say what is bothering us.”

– Citifmonline