Marwako Case: Lebanese Supervisor Charged With Assault

Jihad Chaaban

The Lebanese Supervisor at the centre of the Marwako Restaurant assault case has formally been charged with assault by the Police.

Jihad Chaaban, who is currently on bail, was processed for court earlier on Tuesday [March 7, 2017], for the police to present the facts of the case, but the process was deferred because the Abeka Magistrate Court did not sit.

The Lebanese national, who is a Supervisor at the Abelemkpe branch of the Marwako Restaurant, is said to have grabbed the head of his Ghanaian female staff and dipped her face in blended pepper.

Jihad is also alleged to have subsequently locked her up with the burning and hurting eyes, preventing the other worried colleagues from helping her.

The 25-year old lady has in an interview with Citi News, said she did not do anything wrong to provoke the attack. But Mr. Chaaban in an apology letter said he did everything possible to get help for the victim after the incident.

He however disputed claims that he locked up the victim after he forced her face into the blended pepper.

Meanwhile, the management of the restaurant have said that they are cooperating fully with the police, and assisting it to establish the true facts for the purposes of allowing the laws of Ghana to be applied accordingly.

-Citifmonline