Marwako Assault Manager Granted GHC 20,000 Bail

Jihad Chabaan

26-year-old Abelempkpe Branch Manager of Marwako Restaurant Jihad Chabaan who is accused of assaulting Evelyn Boakye, a caterer at the restaurant has been granted a bail of 20,000 cedis with two sureties by the Abeka District Court.

This was after the victim Evelyn Boakye gave her testimony in court and it was accepted by prosecutor, Chief Inspector Hanson.

The judge also ordered Chaaban, who has pleaded not guilty, to report twice a week – Tuesdays and Fridays – to the police.

Jihad is facing trail for thrusting the face of the caterer into blended pepper.

Lawyers for Jihad who has pleaded not guilty to the charge argued after Evelyn Boakye had given her testimony thus the accused was entitled to bail since investigation has concluded.

-Adomonline