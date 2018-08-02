Martial Faces £180,000 Fine… For Going AWOL

Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial has risked being disciplined by Manchester United by failing to return to training following the birth of his second child.

Martial, 22, left United’s Los Angeles training camp last week to attend the birth of his son, but after the safe arrival of Swan Anthony, he did not return to United’s preseason tour of the United States or report back to Carrington.

After leaving the U.S. on Wednesday, he has not trained under the supervision of club coaches for eight days.

If United decide to take action it could mean the forward is hit with a fine of two weeks wages totalling £180,000.

Following the defeat to Liverpool in Ann Arbor on Saturday, manager Jose Mourinho questioned why Martial had not flown back to the U.S. to rejoin the squad.

And after the 2-1 win over Real Madrid in Miami on Tuesday, the Portuguese admitted he “didn’t know” when the former Monaco man would be back in training.

United landed in Manchester on Wednesday morning to begin preparations for their final friendly against Bayern Munich in Germany on Sunday and the start of the Premier League season against Leicester at Old Trafford on Aug. 10.

Sources have told ESPN FC that Martial wants to leave the club this summer.

The former Monaco man slipped down the pecking order during the second half of last season after the arrival of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in January.