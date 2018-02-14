Marry Two Or More Women To Reduce Prostitution – Prez

Tanzanian President John Magufuli has urged men in his country to marry two or more women in a bid to curb prostitution among Tanzanian Women.

Magufuli said a lot of unmarried women are being forced to commit adultery with other people’s husbands due to ‘lack of men to marry.’

He decried the high number of women in Tanzania which according to him stands at 40 million compared to 30 million men.

“I am not forcing you, but just encouraging you to marry two or more wives to reduce on women staying without husbands”, the head-of-state told a conference of about 14,000 men who were receiving training in various life skills in the commercial capital.

“Our women are crying every day due to lack of men to marry and support them economically hence they engage in prostitution. So please try to work hard and be productive so that you can help our women by marrying two or more wives provided you are able to provide for their basic needs,” he added.

He quipped that men who would heed to his plea would receive ‘small incentives’ from the government provided they don’t mistreat their wives.

“As government, we shall be giving some small incentives to such men provided you don’t abuse your wives”, said Magufuli.

Tanzania has the highest level of prostitution in East Africa among young girls and women who are not in school or formal employment.

Source: Pulselive.co.ke